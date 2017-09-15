Friday News Roundup - International

More than 12,000 troops from Russia and Belarus are engaged in war games that have prompted Ukraine’s capital city Kiev to ramp up border security. Is this massive joint military exercise anything to worry about?

Plus, the long process of rebuilding has begun in the Caribbean after Hurricane Irma while residents are on edge that another big storm could strike the already devastated islands.

And we’ll have an update on the growing refugee crisis in Myanmar.

GUESTS

Christian Caryl, Editor of DemocracyPost at The Washington Post; contributing editor, Foreign Policy; author of “Strange Rebels: 1979 and the Birth of the 21st Century”

Jennifer Williams, Deputy foreign editor, Vox

Uri Friedman, Staff writer, The Atlantic, covering global affairs

