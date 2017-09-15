Friday News Roundup - Domestic

President Donald Trump has found new bargaining partners on Capitol Hill. After meeting over a meal, the president and Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are close to a deal that would continue the protections of the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. Many Republicans aren’t happy about the talks.

The president is now in Florida surveying damage from Hurricane Irma. Meanwhile, wildfires continue to burn in the West and Northwest.

In the Senate, many Democrats are signing on to Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for all plan.

And in Baltimore, the Department of Justice has declined to prosecute any of the officers involved in Freddie Gray’s death. Several representatives and senators said they are disappointed, but not surprised.

GUESTS

Karen Tumulty, National political reporter, The Washington Post

Caitriona Perry, Washington correspondent and bureau chief, RTE, Ireland’s National Public Service Broadcaster; author, “In America: Tales from Trump Country”

Melissa Ross, Host and producer, WJCT’s First Coast Connect in Jacksonville, Florida; co-host of a new podcast, “Political (in)Sanity”

