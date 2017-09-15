© 2020 WKSU
40 Nominees Unveiled For The 2017 National Book Awards

By Colin Dwyer
Published September 15, 2017 at 11:04 AM EDT
Books!

Four days, 40 nominees — and now, a clear idea of which writers have a shot to win the 2017 National Book Awards.

The National Book Foundation unveiled its longlists of nominees in stages this week, releasing a new set of 10 nominees each day. The rollout concluded Friday with the list of fiction contenders.

Frankly, any attempt to give the dozens of nominees their due in such a limited space would be foolhardy — so we'll simply remind you that you've still got some time to read as many as you can. The next round of finalists will be unveiled on Oct. 4, and the winners will be announced on Nov. 15.

Find the nominees below, with links to any reviews or interviews NPR has conducted, where available.

Fiction

Elliot Ackerman: Dark at the Crossing
 Daniel Alarcón: The King Is Always Above the People: Stories
 Charmaine Craig: Miss Burma
 Jennifer Egan: Manhattan Beach
 Lisa Ko: The Leavers
 Min Jin Lee: Pachinko Carmen Maria Machado: Her Body and Other Parties: Stories
 Margaret Wilkerson Sexton: A Kind of Freedom
 Jesmyn Ward: Sing, Unburied, Sing
 Carol Zoref: Barren Island

Nonfiction

Erica Armstrong Dunbar: Never Caught: The Washingtons' Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge
 Frances FitzGerald: The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America
 James Forman Jr.: Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America
 Masha Gessen: The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia
 David Grann: Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI
 Naomi Klein: No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need
 Nancy MacLean: Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America
 Richard Rothstein: The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America
 Timothy B. Tyson, The Blood of Emmett Till

Kevin Young: Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News

Poetry

Frank Bidart: Half-light: Collected Poems 1965-2016
 Chen Chen: When I Grow Up I Want to Be a List of Further Possibilities
 Leslie Harrison: The Book of Endings
 Marie Howe: Magdalene: Poems
 Laura Kasischke: Where Now: New and Selected Poems
 Layli Long Soldier: WHEREAS
 Shane McCrae: In the Language of My Captor
 Sherod Santos: Square Inch Hours
 Danez Smith: Don't Call Us Dead: Poems
 Mai Der Vang: Afterland

Young People's Literature

Elana K. Arnold: What Girls Are Made Of
 Robin Benway: Far from the Tree
 Samantha Mabry: All the Wind in the World
 Mitali Perkins: You Bring the Distant Near
 Jason Reynolds: Long Way Down
 Erika L. Sánchez: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter
 Laurel Snyder: Orphan Island
 Angie Thomas: The Hate U Give
Rita Williams-Garcia: Clayton Byrd Goes Underground
Ibi Zoboi: American Street

Corrected: September 19, 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous version of this story omitted nonfiction nominee Timothy B. Tyson's The Blood of Emmett Till.
