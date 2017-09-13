Top Stories: Irma Cleanup Continues; Cleveland Indians' Win Streak
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Nun With A Chainsaw Becomes Symbol Of Post-Irma Cleanup: 'She Rocks'.
-- Cleveland Indians Win 20 Straight, Tie 'Moneyball' Oakland A's Streak.
-- Sen. Tim Scott To Meet With Trump Over Charlottesville Response.
-- Trump, Bannon Moves Ahead Of 2018 Could Threaten GOP Senate Majority.
And here are more early headlines:
Myanmar's Suu Kyi To Miss U.N. Session Over Rohingya Crisis. ( BBC)
Lawmakers Question Credit Agency After Data Breach. ( The Hill)
China Menanced By 2 Typhoons. ( Japan Meteorological Agency)
Mexico Withdraws U.S. Hurricane Aid, Citing Its Earthquake Damage.( Washington Post)
Australia Adopts Hate Speech Laws As It Considers Same Sex Marriage. ( ABC Online)
Central African Republic Edges Toward Potential Genocide. ( Deutsche Welle)
3 Crew Arrive At International Space Station For 5 Month Stay. ( Phys.Org)
