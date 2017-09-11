Top Stories: The Latest On Tropical Storm Irma: September 11th Monuments
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Irma Weakens Into Tropical Storm As It Grinds Through Florida.
-- Communities Nationwide Create Local Monuments With Sept. 11 Artifacts.
-- Is All that Wildfire Smoke Damaging My Lungs?
And here are more early headlines:
At Least 90 Dead In Powerful Mexican Earthquake. ( AP)
More Than 5,000 Civilians Killed In Yemen, Says U.N. ( Reuters)
8 Dead In Shooting In Plano, Texas, Including Gunman. ( Star-Telegram)
Pope Francis Gets Black Eye In Mishap, Finishes Colombia Visit. ( Los Angeles Times)
U.S. Gas Prices Jump After Hurricanes Close Oil Refineries. ( AP)
1st North Dakota Contestant Wins Miss America Pageant. ( Washington Post)
