Must-See Political TV

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon sat down for his first big interview since leaving the Trump administration. Bannon’s list of talking points on CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday included the removal of Confederate monuments, his continued support of President Trump’s agenda and the president’s “enemies.”

One of those enemies, Trump’s former opponent Hillary Clinton, was also on TV over the weekend. She gave her first interview about her new book “What Happened” to CBS Sunday Morning.

We get a reaction to those conversations from Bob Garfield, co-host of WYNC’s long-running “ On The Media,” who has been thinking a lot about American identity in preparation for his one-man show, “Ruggedly Jewish.”

GUESTS

Bob Garfield, Co-host of ‘On the Media’ from WNYC and ‘The Genius Dialogues’ from Audible. From 1986 to 1999, Bob was a roving correspondent for NPR’s ‘All Things Considered’

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit .