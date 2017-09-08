© 2020 WKSU
Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published September 8, 2017 at 10:06 AM EDT
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office.
Congress is back! Now what?

The legislature’s first major deal with the White House this session was steered by… Democratic leaders.

Meanwhile, just days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) would end next year, President Trump tweeted assurance for those affected by DACA, called DREAMers.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

In Florida, residents are preparing for Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded, which is approaching just as the Gulf Coast was catching its breath from Harvey.

And American women are representing at this year’s U.S. Open in a big way. Are we witnessing the Serena effect?

GUESTS

Alexis Simendinger, White House correspondent, RealClearPolitics; @ASimendinger

Byron Tau, Congressional reporter, Wall Street Journal; @ByronTau

Priscilla Alvarez, Assistant editor, The Atlantic; @priscialva

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

