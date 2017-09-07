Top Stories: Hurricane Irma Latest; Trump Jr. To Meet With Senate Staffers

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hurricane Irma Blasts Past Puerto Rico With 180-MPH Winds; Risk Rises For Florida.

-- Trump Jr. Set To Meet With Senate Judiciary Committee Investigators.

-- Behind Support For 'Adoption' A Web Of Clandestine Russian Advocates.

-- Here's What Happens To All Those Flooded Cars After A Hurricane.

And here are more early headlines:

More U.S. Anti-Missile Launchers Installed In South Korea. ( Yonhap)

Western Wildfires Blowing Smoke Across U.S. ( Newsweek)

Deadly Trek For 140,000 Fleeing Rohingyas From Myanmar. ( Washington Post)

Pope Francis Arrives In Colombia, Urging Peace. ( Los Angeles Times)

DeVos To Give Major Title IX Speech; Critics Concerned. ( CHE)

Lobster Predicts 6 More Weeks Of Summer. ( Penobscot Bay Pilot)

