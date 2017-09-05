Top Stories: Frightening Hurricane Irma; Congress Returns To Pressing Issues
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Category 5 Hurricane Irma Brings 175-MPH Winds To Bear On Caribbean Islands.
-- 6 Priorities Congress Has To Deal With In 12 Days.
-- 4 Ways The U.S. Could Fight Future Election Interference.
-- Calling Nurse A 'Hero', Utah Hospital Bars Police From Patient-Care Areas.
And here are more early headlines:
Firefighters Gain Ground On Huge L.A. County Wildfire. ( KPCC)
Tens Of Thousands Of Muslims Still Fleeing Bangladesh. ( Guardian)
Hundreds More Civilian Deaths By Boko Haram. ( Amnesty International)
Opening Statements This Week In Sen. Menendez Trial. ( New York Times)
Cuba Begins Process To Nominate New Political Leaders. ( AP)
Publisher Tronc Buying New York Daily News. ( USA Today)
Azerbaijan Conducted Secret Payment And Lobbying Effort. ( Guardian)
40th Anniversary Of Voyager Space Probes. ( Space.com)
Easter Island Residents Vote To Create Marine Preserve. ( Phys.Org)
