Top Stories: Harvey Hits Land Again; Mattis On Transgender Military Personnel
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Harvey Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Houston Copes With Record Rainfall.
-- Flooded Texas Chemical Plants Raise Concerns About Toxic Emissions.
-- Mattis Puts Hold On Transgender Ban For Current Military Service Members.
-- Ex-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Finally Meets Pope Francis.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump Tweets Talking To North Korea Is "Not The Answer". ( CNN)
Illinois Wants Federal Court Oversight Of Chicago Police. ( WTTW)
Thousands Of Rohingyas Flee Myanmar To Bangladesh. ( Reuters)
Venezuelan Assembly Seeks Trials Of Alleged Traitors. ( AP)
India's Financial Hub, Mumbai, Paralyzed By Flooding. ( BBC)
