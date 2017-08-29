Trump Policies Could Undermine Post-Harvey Rebuilding
President Trump pledged to rebuild Houston and Texas bigger and better than ever. However, earlier this month, he rescinded an Obama executive order that required flood-damaged property to be rebuilt higher and stronger. Trump also has proposed eliminating federal flood mapping and the federal government's top disaster agency.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: August 30, 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this report, we mistakenly refer to R Street Institute editor in chief and senior fellow R.J. Lehmann as J.R. Lehmann.