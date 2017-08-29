© 2020 WKSU
Trump Policies Could Undermine Post-Harvey Rebuilding

By Christopher Joyce
Published August 29, 2017 at 4:32 PM EDT

President Trump pledged to rebuild Houston and Texas bigger and better than ever. However, earlier this month, he rescinded an Obama executive order that required flood-damaged property to be rebuilt higher and stronger. Trump also has proposed eliminating federal flood mapping and the federal government's top disaster agency.

Corrected: August 30, 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this report, we mistakenly refer to R Street Institute editor in chief and senior fellow R.J. Lehmann as J.R. Lehmann.
Christopher Joyce
Christopher Joyce is a correspondent on the science desk at NPR. His stories can be heard on all of NPR's news programs, including NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
