For Those In Peril On The Sea

U.S. Navy fleet commanders have been ordered to get back to the basics of safety and teamwork after another warship was involved in a deadly accident. The broken destroyer, now docked in Singapore, is the fourth Navy vessel involved in an accident this year in the Pacific.

This “ operational pause” comes as an investigation into what caused the crash and the search for missing sailors continues. The remains of several of the missing have already been recovered.

What’s behind these huge safety lapses? What do these and other accidents reveal about the state of America’s Navy?

David Larter, Naval warfare reporter for Defense News and the Navy Times

Bryan McGrath, 21-year veteran of the Navy and the Assistant Director of Hudson Institute’s Center for American Seapower.

While on active duty, he commanded the U-S-S Bulkeley (BULK-lee) from 2004 to 2006.

Terry McKnight, Retired Rear Admiral and 31-year veteran of the Navy. Author and consultant with the US Naval Institute.

John Schindler, Security expert and former National Security Agency analyst. He’s also a former professor at the US Naval War College and a Navy vet.

