Friday News Roundup - International

Last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville may have grown from American history but it’s international news.

Around the world, leaders are criticizing President Trump’s reaction to the events. Even Ayatollah Khameni spoke up.

The news has overshadowed developments in the high-tension verbal sparring between North Korea and the United States, Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Latin America and a round of international trade talks.

The world is also sending condolences to Spain after a van attack killed at least 13 people and injured about 80 others.

GUESTS

James Kitfield, Senior fellow, Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress; contributing writer, Atlantic Media; author of “Twilight Warriors: The Soldiers, Spies and Special Agents Who Are Revolutionizing the American Way of War”

Nadia Bilbassy, Washington bureau chief, Al Arabiya

Mark Landler, White House correspondent, The New York Times; author of “Alter Egos: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and the Twilight Struggle Over American Power”

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.