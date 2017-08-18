Friday News Roundup - Domestic

A single story dominated the news cycle this week: a tragedy that took the life of a young woman in Charlottesville, Virginia and the president’s controversial responses to the event that led to her death.

The White House, white supremacy and where President Trump’s agenda goes from here.

GUESTS

Geoff Bennett, White House reporter, NPR

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Domestic affairs correspondent, The New York Times.

Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision

Jessica Mendoza, ESPN analyst; Olympic softball gold and silver medalist

