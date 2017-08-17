© 2020 WKSU
The Search For America's Moral Core

Published August 17, 2017 at 10:06 AM EDT
Battle lines form between white nationalists and anti-fascist counter-protesters at the entrance to Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
America is doing some heavy soul-searching after the violence in Charlottesville and President Trump’s responses to it.

America has survived far worse, but today millions of Americans are saying, “This is not who we are.”

Are we sure about that?

GUESTS

Linda Gordon, Professor of History, NYU; author, “The Second Coming of the KKK: The Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s and the American Political Tradition”; @lgordon

Lonnie King Jr., Civil Rights activist

Brett Flehinger, History Lecturer, Harvard

