Taking It To The States
The White House wants more decision making to happen at the local level. How might that change the debate on issues like reproductive health, the law on marijuana and the surge in citizen-generated ballot initiatives?
GUESTS
Scott Greenberger, Executive editor, Stateline; @sgreenberger
Reid Wilson, National correspondent, The Hill; @PoliticsReid
Joshua Miller, Politics reporter, Boston Globe; @JM_Bos
Representative Julie Fahey, State representative, Oregon’s 14th District; @juliefahey
