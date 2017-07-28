Week In Politics: Reince Priebus Out, GOP Health Care Repeal Efforts

NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with political commentators David Brooks of The New York Times and E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post and Brookings Institution. They discuss President Trump's decision to replace Chief of Staff Reince Priebus with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. They also discuss GOP health care repeal efforts and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

