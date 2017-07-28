Friday News Roundup - International

The U.S. slaps sanctions on Venezuela officials as opposition leaders organize another strike against the government. Speaking of U.S. sanctions, new ones have been imposed on Russia. Plus, tensions ease in a standoff over one the world’s holiest sites and the latest on Qatar’s PR offensive to counter a regional feud.

A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top international news stories.

GUESTS

Moises Naim, Distinguished fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and chief international columnist, El Pais; author of “The End of Power: From Boardrooms to Battlefields and Churches to States, Why Being in Charge Isn’t What It Used to Be”

Courtney Kube, National security producer, NBC News

Yochi Dreazen, Foreign editor, Vox; author, “The Invisible Front”; co-host of a new podcast called “Worldly”

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.