Do The President's Attacks Hurt His Party More Than His Foes?

President Trump won the election eight months ago.

So why is he still on the attack — not only against the person he defeated, but against his own appointees. On Tuesday, President Trump said he was “very disappointed” in Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe and that “time will tell” his fate. This wasn’t the first criticism of the AG.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Between healthcare, tax reform and infrastructure, the president has a lot to do. Why is he spending his time on attacks instead of policy?

Can the GOP move forward if the president won’t move on?

Ron Elving, Senior editor and correspondent, NPR

Matt Lewis, Senior columnist, The Daily Beast; political commentator, CNN; author of “Too Dumb to Fail: How the GOP Betrayed the Reagan Revolution to Win Elections (and How It Can Reclaim Its Conservative Roots)”

Daniel Schneider, Executive director, American Conservative Union; former chief of staff, former Congressman Jim Ryun, (R-KS); former acting assistant secretary, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services

