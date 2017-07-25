© 2020 WKSU
Magnitsky Act Supporter Bill Browder On Russia, Putin And American Security

Published July 25, 2017 at 10:20 AM EDT
Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the investment fund Hermitage Capital Management Bill Browder is an outspoken critic of Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.
Attorney Sergei Magnitsky uncovered widespread corruption in Russia. Then he was arrested.

Magnitsky died under mysterious circumstances in a Russian jail. His employer, Bill Browder, who was previously expelled from Russia, says Magnitsky was beaten to death.

Browder became a lead campaigner behind the Magnitsky Act, which was allegedly the reason for a meeting between Trump campaign staffers and a Kremlin-connected attorney last year.

This week, Browder plans to testify before the Senate, as committees will also meet privately with Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

“We should be scared of Vladimir Putin we should do everything possible to contain his evil intentions,” Browder says.

Bill Browder, CEO, Hermitage Capital; author of “Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice”; @BillBrowder

