Guardians Of The Gridlock

The legislative logjam known as the GOP health care bill is stunning, considering Republicans are in power in the House, Senate and White House. If today’s lawmakers can’t work together to move ahead on health care, what can they do?

Perhaps they can take notes on how major federal legislation of Washington past — like the Voting Rights Act of 1965 or the Affordable Care Act — made it through controversy and Congress and landed on the President’s desk.

GUESTS

Tom Davis, Former U.S. Congressman representing Virginia’s 11th district (1995-2008), Director of Government Affairs & Public Policy for Deloitte.

Jonathan Rauch, Senior fellow of governance studies at the Brookings Institution; contributing editor at The Atlantic Monthly; author of the ebook “Political Realism: How Hacks, Machines, Big Money and Back-Room Deals Can Strengthen American Democracy”

Barbara Perry, Presidential Studies Director, University of Virginia’s Miller Center.

Mack McLarty, Chairman of McLarty Associates, former Chief of Staff for President Clinton

