MAGAnomics And The Quest For Three Percent

They call it MAGAnomics.

That’s a term coined by budget director Mick Mulvaney to describe a budget plan designed to guarantee three percent economic growth every year. How? Through tax cuts, spending cuts and a combination of other strategies.

That three-percent estimate has been criticized as practically impossible. The Congressional Budget Office predicts the plan will only give the economy a one-tenth of one percent boost, keeping overall growth below two percent. The White House has previously said it doesn’t have much faith in the CBO’s math skills, but whose calculations can we trust? And what would it take to get to three percent growth?

GUESTS

Heather Long, Economics reporter, Washington Post; former senior markets and economy writer and editor, CNNMoney

Bryan DeHenau, President, BCD Construction LLC, a licensed building company located in the greater Detroit metropolitan area, Michigan

James Pethokoukis, Economic fellow and columnist, American Enterprise Institute; contributor, CNBC; former Washington columnist, Reuters Breakingviews; former business editor and economics columnist, U.S. News & World Report

Bayard Winthrop, Founder and CEO, American Giant, an online apparel company with a mission to manufacture clothes in America

