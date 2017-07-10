Why Are States Rebelling Against President Trump's Voter Fraud Commission?

President Trump still loses sleep over losing the popular vote. He says widespread voter fraud is to blame, and a commission he established to review it wants states to share personal data — including party affiliation and Social Security numbers — about their voters. Most states can’t or won’t comply. How far will the investigation into voter fraud go and how much will it cost taxpayers?

GUESTS

Jason Kander, President, Let America Vote; former secretary of state of Missouri

Hans Von Spakovsky, Manager of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative and a senior legal fellow; he was appointed to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity

Justin Levitt, Professor at Loyola Law School; former deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Obama administration; maintains the website “All About Redistricting”

Kim Wyman, Secretary of state, Washington State; Republican

Matthew Dunlap, Secretary of state, Maine; a Democrat and a member of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.