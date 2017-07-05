The Fight Over The Dakota Access Pipeline Continues

With guest host Noel King.

Last month, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to conduct further environmental reviews of the Dakota Access pipeline. Opponents of the pipeline called this a victory, saying it underscores their calls to relocate the pipeline away from waterways and sacred tribal land But oil is still pumping through the pipeline. How can the U-S government balance its energy priorities with environmental concerns and native tribal land rights? What’s the best way forward?

GUESTS

Dave Archambault II, Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman

Amy Sisk, Reporter, Inside Energy and Prairie Public broadcasting in Bismarck, North Dakota

Craig Stevens, Spokesman, GAIN Coalition, or Grow America’s Infrastructure Now Coalition, a pro-pipeline association

Kent Blansett, Assistant professor, history and Native American studies, University of Nebraska Omaha

