Friday News Roundup - International

A curious warning from the White House to Syria about further use of chemical weapons was just one of the big global news stories this week. In Latin America, Brazil and Venezuela face crises of government. China’s Xi Jinping pays a first visit to Hong Kong as president. And a top aide to the Pope is charged with sexual assault.

James Kitfield, Senior fellow, Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress; contributing writer, Atlantic Media; author of “Twilight Warriors: The Soldiers, Spies and Special Agents Who Are Revolutionizing the American Way of War”

Nancy Youssef, National security correspondent, BuzzFeed

Brian Winter, Editor-in-chief, Americas Quarterly and vice president of the Americas Society/Council of the Americas

