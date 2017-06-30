Friday News Roundup - Domestic

With guest host Indira Lakshmanan.

The Supreme Court stirred up headlines this week with the announcements it will hear arguments over the travel ban, political gerrymandering and a controversial cake shop. Meanwhile, elsewhere in Washington, GOP lawmakers continue to quibble over proposed health care legislation and President Trump makes a personal attack on members of the media.

GUESTS

Domenico Montanaro, Lead political editor, NPR

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Domestic affairs correspondent, The New York Times.

Naftali Bendavid, Editor and reporter, The Wall Street Journal

