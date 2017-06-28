What Should The U.S. Do About North Korea, Syria and Iran?

Ambassador Wendy Sherman was the chief U.S. negotiator on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. She also visited North Korea twice during President Bill Clinton’s administration and met for hours with Kim Jong II, the current ruler’s father.

Before she became involved with foreign affairs and politics, Sherman was a social worker and community organizer — jobs that require skills she says can be essential for delicate diplomacy.

Ambassador Sherman talks with us about the current state of relations with Iran and Syria, what the U.S. must do about North Korea, and President Trump’s “America First” approach to foreign policy.

Amb. Wendy Sherman, Senior counselor, Albright Stonebridge Group; former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State; chief U.S. negotiator in the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement

