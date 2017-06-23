WATCH: It's Been A Long Week. So Here's A Gorilla Dancing In A Pool

Oh sure, you could argue there are other, more important things happening in the world. And frankly, you'd be right. (For those things, by the way — which some people, in somber tones, might call news — please see here.)

But sometimes, you just need to watch a big gorilla dance in a small pool.

Meet Zola the gorilla of the Dallas Zoo. It's not the first time Zola, amateur dancer, has taken Internet fame for a spin. He also turned some heads back in 2011 when he was at the Calgary Zoo.

But it's quite likely this is the first time his moves have been set to a famous film score of the 1980s. So, while we're at it, you'd probably better watch that, as well.

Here's Zola dancing to the euphonious strains of "Maniac," from the film Flashdance.

The zoo says the pool time is an "enrichment session," designed to help "enhance the environment and lives of animals, like Zola, by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviors."

But feel free to consider the footage an enrichment session of your own.

Now, better get back to all that — ahem — news.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.