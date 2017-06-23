© 2020 WKSU
Friday News Roundup - International

Published June 23, 2017 at 11:06 AM EDT
Pallbearers carry Otto Warmbier's casket at his funeral in Wyoming, Ohio. Warmbier, a 22-year-old college student who was released from a North Korean prison last Tuesday after spending 17 months in captivity for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster, died Monday after having been in a coma.
America’s relationship with North Korea worsens after 22-year-old Otto Warmbier’s return home in a coma. He died shortly after. The President has called Warmbier’s death “a disgrace.” What now? Also, the latest attack on London and Saudi Arabia’s King rewrites the rules on succession.

GUESTS

Tom Bowman, Pentagon correspondent, NPR.

Michael Goldfarb, Host of the First Rough Draft of History Podcast

Joyce Karam, Washington Bureau Chief, Al-Hayat Newspaper

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

