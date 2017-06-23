Friday News Roundup - Domestic

For all the talk this week, one group has been unusually quiet: the National Rifle Association. We’ll discuss why gun owners in particular have concerns surrounding the death of Philando Castile and why some want the NRA to speak out. Plus, back room dealing on healthcare, and is the President’s front man moving on?

Maria Hinojosa, Anchor and executive producer of NPR’s Latino USA

Laura Meckler, Staff writer, The Wall Street Journal

Shawna Thomas, Washington bureau chief, Vice News

