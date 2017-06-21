What's Washington Got To Hide?

For all the talk of a new era of transparency, it seems like more and more of the U.S. government’s business is taking place behind closed doors.

That’s cause for concern on both sides of the aisle.

“I was very frustrated the Obama administration held things so close to the vest . . . but I quite frankly haven’t seen any change with the Trump administration,” outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) told the Washington Post. “In some ways I find it worse,” he said.

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) described to the Post “an overall pattern of fear of any level of transparency.”

How much should we know about what our government is doing? How much detail do we deserve?

GUESTS

Brian Stelter, Host of CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’; senior media correspondent for CNN Worldwide

Margaret Talev, Senior White House correspondent, Bloomberg News; incoming president of the White House Correspondents Association

Philip Rucker, White House bureau chief, The Washington Post

Nicole Hemmer, Assistant professor in presidential studies, University of Virginia’s Miller Center; author of “Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics”

