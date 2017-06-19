So…How's The Resistance?

After the inauguration of President Donald Trump, many Democrats adopted a new mantra: “Resist.” The word appeared on signs waved in massive marches in cities across the country, Greenpeace put it on a giant banner outside the White House, Congressional phone lines were jammed with those carrying the message and thousands of people put #Resist in their social media profiles.

But then the president’s cabinet was confirmed. Neal Gorsuch was seated on the Supreme Court. A Democratic candidate lost a special election in Montana, and Jon Ossoff, the Democratic hopeful in Georgia is moving toward the center.

Five months after the fanfare, how is #Resist working out?

GUESTS

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota; deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee; @keithellison

Amy Walter, National editor, Cook Political Report; @amyewalter

Bhaskar Sunkara, Editor and publisher, Jacobin magazine; @sunraysunray

Ezra Levin, Co-founder, Indivisible; @ezralevin

Brendan Steinhauser, Founder, Stienhauser Strategies; former director of federal and state campaigns for FreedomWorks; @bstein80

