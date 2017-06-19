© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

So…How's The Resistance?

Published June 19, 2017 at 11:06 AM EDT
Marchers wave signs in front of the Capitol at the Women's March on Washington, one of several large protests that followed the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Marchers wave signs in front of the Capitol at the Women's March on Washington, one of several large protests that followed the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

After the inauguration of President Donald Trump, many Democrats adopted a new mantra: “Resist.” The word appeared on signs waved in massive marches in cities across the country, Greenpeace put it on a giant banner outside the White House, Congressional phone lines were jammed with those carrying the message and thousands of people put #Resist in their social media profiles.

But then the president’s cabinet was confirmed. Neal Gorsuch was seated on the Supreme Court. A Democratic candidate lost a special election in Montana, and Jon Ossoff, the Democratic hopeful in Georgia is moving toward the center.

Five months after the fanfare, how is #Resist working out?

GUESTS

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota; deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee; @keithellison

Amy Walter, National editor, Cook Political Report; @amyewalter

Bhaskar Sunkara, Editor and publisher, Jacobin magazine; @sunraysunray

Ezra Levin, Co-founder, Indivisible; @ezralevin

Brendan Steinhauser, Founder, Stienhauser Strategies; former director of federal and state campaigns for FreedomWorks; @bstein80

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.