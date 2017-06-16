© 2020 WKSU
Friday News Roundup - International

Published June 16, 2017 at 11:06 AM EDT
Protesters in Moscow at an unauthorized anti-corruption rally in March called for by opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Thousands of Russians have staged rallies across the country to protest corruption.
North Korea releases an imprisoned American college student and sends him home – in a coma. Thousands turn out in cities across Russia to protest Putin’s rule. And President Trump gives Defense Secretary Mattis the authority to send more troops to Afghanistan. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top international news stories.

GUESTS

Moises Naim, Distinguished fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and chief international columnist, El Pais; author of “The End of Power: From Boardrooms to Battlefields and Churches to States, Why Being in Charge Isn’t What It Used to Be”

Courtney Kube, National security producer, NBC News

Yochi Dreazen, Foreign editor, Vox; author, “The Invisible Front”; co-host of a new podcast called “Worldly”

Steven Goff, Soccer writer, The Washington Post

