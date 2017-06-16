Friday News Roundup - International

North Korea releases an imprisoned American college student and sends him home – in a coma. Thousands turn out in cities across Russia to protest Putin’s rule. And President Trump gives Defense Secretary Mattis the authority to send more troops to Afghanistan. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top international news stories.

Moises Naim, Distinguished fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and chief international columnist, El Pais; author of “The End of Power: From Boardrooms to Battlefields and Churches to States, Why Being in Charge Isn’t What It Used to Be”

Courtney Kube, National security producer, NBC News

Yochi Dreazen, Foreign editor, Vox; author, “The Invisible Front”; co-host of a new podcast called “Worldly”

Steven Goff, Soccer writer, The Washington Post

