LGBT Activism And Gun Control One Year After The Pulse Shooting

Last year’s shooting at the Pulse nightclub was the nation’s deadliest terror attack since 9-11. Some in the LGBT community began raising money to take on the NRA

As the country marks this anniversary, are LGBT people any better protected from gun violence? LGBT activism and the gun control debate one year after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

GUESTS

JoDee Winterhof, Senior Vice President for Policy and Political Affairs, Human Rights Campaign

George Chauncey, Samuel Knight professor of History & American Studies, Yale University

Jason Lindsay, Executive director, Pride Fund to End Gun Violence

Gwen Patton, Spokesperson, Pink Pistols

Sultan Shakir, Executive Director, Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders

