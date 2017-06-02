© 2020 WKSU
Russia Investigation Elevates Jared Kushner's Previously Low Profile

By Mara Liasson
Published June 2, 2017 at 4:45 PM EDT

Jared Kushner — the president's son-in-law and the husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka — was expected to play the role of first friend — someone whose only agenda was to help the president. Instead, Kushner was given a vast policy portfolio, and now finds himself right in the middle of the Russia investigation.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: June 5, 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT
This story states that Jared Kushner "pushed" his father-in-law — President Trump — to fire FBI Director James Comey. In fact, Kushner supported the firing but did not push for it, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson