Friday News Roundup - International
Afghanistan’s president says cowards were behind this week’s bombing in Kabul. After their latest meeting, Germany’s Chancellor calls out President Trump. And of course, the President makes his decision on the Paris climate accord. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top international news stories.
GUESTS
Susan Glasser, Chief international affairs columnist, Politico
Eli Lake, Columnist, Bloomberg View
Nancy Youssef, National security correspondent, BuzzFeed
Anthony Kuhn, International correspondent based in Beijing, China NPR
