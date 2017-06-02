© 2020 WKSU
Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published June 2, 2017 at 10:06 AM EDT
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Trump International Golf Club for a day of meetings. November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.
Paris deals, Jared’s secret channels and a spate of worrying hate crimes seen across the country. Plus, the ongoing mystery that surrounds covfefe. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top national news stories.

GUESTS

Ed O’Keefe, Congressional correspondent, The Washington Post

Nia-Malika Henderson, Senior political reporter, CNN

Reid Wilson, National correspondent, The Hill

