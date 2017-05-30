Beyond The Border: What A Wall Would Do To U.S.-Mexico Relations

The U.S. and Mexico have long enjoyed a strong partnership — though not without tensions. Now, President Trump’s alienating rhetoric and promise to build a border wall may drive a wedge between the two countries.

This conversation is a collaboration between America Abroad Media and WAMU.

GUESTS

Doris Meissner, Former Commissioner of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS); senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, where she directs the Institute’s U.S. immigration policy work

Peter Skerry, Professor of political science, Boston College

Jose Cardenas, Director, Visión Americas Consultancy

