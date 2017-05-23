Special Counsel. So What? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The appointment of a special counsel to investigate President Trump’s ties to Russia seemed to elicit a bipartisan sigh of relief. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller will lead the independent inquiry, even as the congressional probe continues. Mueller’s involvement could bring much needed answers about Russia to the forefront, but it could complicate things, too.

We’ll take your questions about the special counsel, Mueller and where the investigation goes from here.

GUESTS

Carrie Johnson, Justice correspondent, NPR

Michael Gerhardt, Samuel Ashe Distinguished Professor in Constitutional Law; Director, Program in Law and Government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Alex Whiting, Professor at Harvard Law School; former federal and International Criminal Court prosecutor

