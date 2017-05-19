Friday News Roundup - International

Turkey’s president comes to Washington, but it’s his bodyguards who leave a mark. Vladimir Putin says he can prove President Trump did not give secrets to Russia. And it’s a pilgrimage of sorts as Donald Trump prepares to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican.

GUESTS

Edward Luce, Chief U.S. columnist and commentator, Financial Times; his latest book is “The Retreat of Western Liberalism”

Elise Labott, Global affairs correspondent, CNN

Nathan Guttman, Washington correspondent, Israeli Public TV and The Forward

Mehmet Toroglu, Turkish reporter, Voice of America

Paulina Villegas, Reporter, Mexico City bureau, The New York Times

