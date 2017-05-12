With guest host John Donvan.

The controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey dominated the news this week. Guest host John Donvan and a panel of journalists discuss that and other happenings around the U.S., including the Texas governor’s ban on sanctuary cities and how Shaquille O’Neal might do as a sheriff.

Guests

Susan Davis, congressional correspondent, NPR

David Leonhardt, op-ed columnist, The New York Times; former editor, The Upshot, a New York Times website covering politics and policy

Abby Phillip, national political reporter, Washington Post.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

For more, see http://the1a.org/shows/2017-05-12/friday-news-roundup-domestic

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.