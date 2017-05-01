Trump's Budget Proposal Threatens Funding For Major After-School Program

President Trump's budget would eliminate all funding for 21st Century Community Learning Centers, after-school programs for 1.8 million mostly poor children. The administration says there's no evidence that the program works. Advocates argue there is evidence that it does help improve children's test scores and other learning skills. Those who participate in the program in a small Appalachian community in Virginia say it's invaluable for both kids and their struggling parents.

