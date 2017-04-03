Soros-Founded Graduate School In Hungary Threatened With Closure

Michael Ignatieff, president and rector of the Central European University in Budapest, talks to NPR's Robert Siegel about the Hungarian government's efforts to shut down the school, which awards diplomas accepted in the U.S. and Hungary.

The Hungarian government is proposing a law that would require that all foreign schools operating in Hungary have a campus in their home country. The Central European University doesn't currently have a campus in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.