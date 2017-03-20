© 2020 WKSU
Senate Panel To Begin Hearings For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

By Nina Totenberg
Published March 20, 2017 at 5:10 AM EDT

Editors' note: Since this story was broadcast, we have updated the online version of the report with material from another former student and former law clerks of Gorsuch, along with more information about Jennifer Sisk's political affiliations. That story is headlined "Amid Charges By Former Law Student On Gender Equality, Former Clerks Defend Gorsuch" and is posted here: http://www.npr.org/2017/03/20/520743555/former-law-student-gorsuch-told-class-women-manipulate-maternal-leave

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday opens hearings on Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court. Liberal and conservative groups have been marshaling their forces for and against the nominee.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
