Week In Politics: Trump's Speech At CPAC, Race For DNC Chair
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with our regular political commentators, E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post and Brookings Institution, and David Brooks of The New York Times. They discuss the Conservative Political Action Conference, former House Speaker John Boehner's statements about Obamacare and the upcoming vote for Democratic National Committee chair.
Corrected: February 27, 2017 at 12:00 AM EST
David Brooks notes that some CPAC attendees were waving Russian flags. That did happen. But it should not be inferred that those people were expressing support for Russia or its president, Vladimir Putin. The flags were distributed by political pranksters, and many were confiscated by CPAC staff.