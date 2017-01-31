© 2020 WKSU
Fortress America: What We Can — And Can't — Learn From History

By Shankar Vedantam
Tara BoyleMaggie PenmanJennifer SchmidtRenee KlahrRhaina CohenChloe Connelly
Published January 31, 2017 at 12:00 AM EST
President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from across the globe has set off a firestorm of protest. In airports and city streets across the U.S. and beyond, people turned out by the thousands over the weekend to protest the action.

In tense times, we often turn to history to understand events such as these. While we can and should learn from the past to inform our present, scholars say this process can be fraught with psychological peril. We're often inclined to draw lessons from history that suit our preconceived notions.

In recent days, many people have reached for the story of the SS St. Louis. It's a story you may be familiar with: In 1939, a ship full of Jewish refugees was turned away when it reached the shores of Cuba and then the United States.

This week we speak with historian Deborah Lipstadt, a professor of religion at Emory University. She researches the Holocaust and the global response to Jewish refugees. Lipstadt gives us a vivid portrait of the voyage and its aftermath — and cautions about making simple parallels to crises today.

Hidden Brain is hosted by Shankar Vedantam and produced by Maggie Penman, Jennifer Schmidt, Rhaina Cohen, and Renee Klahr. Our intern is Chloe Connelly, and our supervising producer is Tara Boyle. You can follow us on Twitter @hiddenbrain, and listen for Hidden Brain stories each week on your local public radio station.

Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain.
Tara Boyle
Tara Boyle is the supervising producer of NPR's Hidden Brain.
Maggie Penman
Jennifer Schmidt
Jennifer Schmidt is a senior producer for Hidden Brain.
Renee Klahr
Rhaina Cohen
Rhaina Cohen is an associate producer for the social science show Hidden Brain.
Chloe Connelly