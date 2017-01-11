Trump Acknowledges Russian Cyber-Mischief In News Conference

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called the media dishonest, held a wide-ranging news conference today, the first since being elected president. It was also the first time we heard Trump himself acknowledge Russia's meddling in the U.S. election.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: As far as hacking, I think it was Russia, but I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Trump did leave the door open for a better relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what, folks? That's called an asset, not a liability.

In addition, Trump said he never acted in a way that would have left him vulnerable to blackmail by Russia. We'll have more on that in a moment.