From 'Good Job' To 'Good Riddance': Obama On Letters From Everyday Americans

President Obama spoke to NPR as he prepared to leave Washington for the holidays, reflecting on the year that was, the 2016 campaign and other news, plus revealing what he's hearing from citizens.

Watch here as Obama talks to Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep about the letters sent by Americans from different walks of life that the president has read — and responded to — during his final weeks in office.

