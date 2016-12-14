Cuisinart Recalls Millions Of Food Processor Blades After 30 Reports Of Lacerations

Before using your food processor for holiday treats in the next few weeks, you might want to make sure the blades haven't been recalled for dozens of mouth lacerations.

Cuisinart's parent corporation, Conair, is voluntarily recalling about 8 million units after 69 consumers reported finding broken pieces of blade in their food. That includes 30 cases that caused mouth lacerations or tooth injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The issue is with the product's riveted blade, which "can crack over time and small, metal pieces of the blade can break off into the processed food," the CPSC adds. The blade has four rivets positioned around a beige center cap.

If you have a Cuisinart food processor, you should check the model number on the bottom of the unit. The affected food processors begin with the following numbers: CFP-9, CFP-11, DFP-7, DFP-11, DFP-14, DLC-5, DLC-7, DLC-8, DLC-10, DLC-XP, DLC-2007, DLC-2009, DLC-2011, DLC-2014, DLC-3011, DLC-3014, EV-7, EV-10, EV-11, EV-14, KFP-7 and MP-14.

The units were sold from July 1996 through December 2015, according to the company. Customers can get a free replacement blade.

In other product recall news, you may also want to check your favorite candle before lighting it this holiday season. The Yankee Candle Co. is voluntarily recalling about 31,000 of its "Luminous Collection" candles after it received 16 reports of the glass jars cracking.

The candle has three wicks in a glass square jar and was sold from September to November 2016.

