PHOTOS: The Scene At The Lobby Of Trump Tower

The lobby of Trump Tower in New York has become one of the most photographed places since the election. Over the past week, it has been bustling as President-elect Donald Trump met with several possible Cabinet picks and continued outreach to foreign leaders.

Top: (L) Drew Angerer (R) Spencer Platt; Center and Bottom: Drew Angerer / Getty Images Over the course of the past week, Trump advisers including Kellyanne Conway, his children, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and Vice President-elect Mike Pence have circled through the lobby.

People have come and gone — some of them business contacts, some of them potential Cabinet secretaries, many powerful. As they pass through the lobby, the press looks on from a kind of a velvet-roped area not too far from the elevators. While some have stopped to talk to the media, the meetings themselves are well out of view as they take place on the 26th floor.

Top (L) Spencer Platt and (R) Drew Angerer; Bottom: Spencer Platt / Getty Images The press is kept behind a velvet rope as they wait for a glimpse of those meeting with Trump.

But the press and those meeting with the president-elect aren't the only people who are making their way through the lobby.

(L) Drew Angerer and (R) Kevin Hagen / Getty Images Tourists mix with reporters and potential officials of all types in the lobby.

The lobby is open to the public, so tourists pass through wearing Trump garb and posing for selfies. All of this combined makes for a highly unusual scene — particularly given the serious nature of the meetings happening upstairs.

